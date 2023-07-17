NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NEXT is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEXT is $8.90, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on July 17, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has plunged by -1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 6.15, but the company has seen a -29.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a -29.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.32% gain in the past month and a 17.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.11% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.54% for NEXT’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -29.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.