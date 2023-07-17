NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NMTC is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMTC is $2.63, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for NMTC is 13.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for NMTC on July 17, 2023 was 148.48K shares.

NMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) has jumped by 22.09 compared to previous close of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMTC’s Market Performance

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) has seen a 64.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 59.20% gain in the past month and a 23.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for NMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.01% for NMTC’s stock, with a 35.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMTC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NMTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NMTC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2022.

NMTC Trading at 59.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares surge +60.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTC rose by +64.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2509. In addition, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation saw 65.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTC starting from Christianson Mark, who sale 12,711 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Mar 23. After this action, Christianson Mark now owns 337,494 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, valued at $19,092 using the latest closing price.

Christianson Mark, the Business Development Director of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, sale 11,667 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Christianson Mark is holding 350,205 shares at $17,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-441.84 for the present operating margin

+88.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stands at -471.67. The total capital return value is set at -112.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.35. Equity return is now at value -110.70, with -91.00 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.