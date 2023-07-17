Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NFLX is $418.18, which is -$27.97 below the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 438.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for NFLX on July 17, 2023 was 6.88M shares.

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 450.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/28/23 that Netflix Stock Should Gain More. It Isn’t Just About Passwords.

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a 0.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.42% gain in the past month and a 27.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for NFLX’s stock, with a 34.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $495 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $434.85. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Hoag Jay C, who sale 943 shares at the price of $450.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Hoag Jay C now owns 421,491 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $424,350 using the latest closing price.

BARTON RICHARD N, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 500 shares at $438.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that BARTON RICHARD N is holding 86 shares at $219,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.