MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, MYMD stock has gone down by -31.03%, with a monthly decline of -52.66% and a quarterly plunge of -49.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.45% for MYMD’s stock, with a -57.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MYMD is $1536.00, The public float for MYMD is 33.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYMD on July 17, 2023 was 492.96K shares.

MYMD) stock’s latest price update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MYMD Trading at -52.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -48.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3775. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 225,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -59.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.