Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBRX is 1.96.

The public float for MBRX is 27.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBRX on July 17, 2023 was 345.57K shares.

MBRX) stock’s latest price update

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX)’s stock price has dropped by -12.34 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBRX’s Market Performance

MBRX’s stock has risen by 11.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.80% and a quarterly drop of -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Moleculin Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.37% for MBRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

MBRX Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5831. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc. saw -40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from KLEMP WALTER V, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 25. After this action, KLEMP WALTER V now owns 409,890 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc., valued at $57,632 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc., purchase 22,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 364,890 shares at $25,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.