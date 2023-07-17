Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) is $1.00, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for UTRS is 52.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UTRS on July 17, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UTRS) stock’s latest price update

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a 18.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTRS’s Market Performance

UTRS’s stock has risen by 18.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.73% and a quarterly rise of 21.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.53% for Minerva Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for UTRS’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

UTRS Trading at 23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +18.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2661. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw 35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -67.83. Equity return is now at value -133.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.