Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $76.92, which is $10.71 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on July 17, 2023 was 17.28M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 64.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that Micron Technology Worst Performer in Nasdaq 100 Thursday

MU’s Market Performance

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a 5.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a 1.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for MU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.33% for MU’s stock, with a 8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $70 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.69. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ALLEN SCOTT R., who sale 13,687 shares at the price of $60.80 back on Jul 10. After this action, ALLEN SCOTT R. now owns 32,094 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $832,170 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 188,340 shares at $1,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.