MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MGM Resorts International (MGM) by analysts is $56.56, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for MGM is 296.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MGM was 4.48M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 48.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that Why You’re Losing More to Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a 12.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.11% gain in the past month and a 10.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.54% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 21.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

MGM Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Meister Keith A., who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $43.79 back on Jun 13. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 6,423,778 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $10,947,500 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $43.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that McManus John is holding 52,283 shares at $439,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.