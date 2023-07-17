Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 37.07x. The 36-month beta value for META is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for META is $296.81, which is -$12.48 below than the current price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of META on July 17, 2023 was 24.24M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 313.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Zuckerberg Channeled ‘OG Mark’ to Fast-Track Effort That Became Threads

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a 6.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.84% rise in the past month, and a 40.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.00% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 70.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $345 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.43. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 156.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 722 shares at the price of $293.50 back on Jul 11. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 33,034 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $211,908 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 722 shares at $286.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 33,756 shares at $206,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.