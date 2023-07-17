Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has soared by 3.91 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is $1.35, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on July 17, 2023 was 8.32M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stock saw a decrease of 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for MMAT’s stock, with a -74.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1972. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -83.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.