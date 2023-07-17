MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has seen a 15.53% increase in the past week, with a 3.19% gain in the past month, and a 54.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.61% for MEIP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MEIP is $36.67, which is $29.23 above the current market price. The public float for MEIP is 6.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume for MEIP on July 17, 2023 was 67.17K shares.

MEIP) stock’s latest price update

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has soared by 10.22 in relation to previous closing price of 6.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

MEIP Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw 52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Baltic Charles V. III, who purchase 81,500 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 28. After this action, Baltic Charles V. III now owns 105,750 shares of MEI Pharma Inc., valued at $18,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. The total capital return value is set at -135.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.08. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.