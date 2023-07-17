Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s (MIGI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has gone up by 11.50% for the week, with a -7.01% drop in the past month and a -21.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.79% for MIGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for MIGI’s stock, with a -2.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MIGI is 2.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is $12.00, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for MIGI is 13.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On July 17, 2023, MIGI’s average trading volume was 66.31K shares.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.65 in comparison to its previous close of 3.06, however, the company has experienced a 11.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIGI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MIGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MIGI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

MIGI Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.69%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIGI rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. saw 82.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIGI starting from Hughes Michael Forrest, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hughes Michael Forrest now owns 417,568 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., valued at $12,873 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.64 for the present operating margin

-31.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. stands at -62.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.