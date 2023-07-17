Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 46.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $52.65, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTCH on July 17, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

MTCH stock's latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 47.62. However, the company has seen a 13.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a 13.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.87% gain in the past month and a 34.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.57% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

MTCH Trading at 26.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $41.89 back on Jul 03. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 32,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $20,945 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $35.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 33,117 shares at $17,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.