Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is $67.57, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for MRVL is 855.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRVL on July 17, 2023 was 15.18M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MRVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) has dropped by -2.94 compared to previous close of 65.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/26/23 that Marvell Shares Surge, Extending AI Rally

MRVL’s Market Performance

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has experienced a 7.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.63% rise in the past month, and a 57.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for MRVL’s stock, with a 42.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MRVL Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.48. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc. saw 71.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Christman Dan, who sale 13,434 shares at the price of $63.25 back on Jul 12. After this action, Christman Dan now owns 18,859 shares of Marvell Technology Inc., valued at $849,700 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY MATTHEW J, the Chair of Board, President, CEO of Marvell Technology Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $60.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that MURPHY MATTHEW J is holding 961,125 shares at $1,826,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc. stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.