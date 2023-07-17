Make Informed Decisions with Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Updates

In the past week, SYTA stock has gone down by -17.10%, with a monthly decline of -49.56% and a quarterly plunge of -60.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.70% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.21% for SYTA’s stock, with a -66.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYTA on July 17, 2023 was 9.03M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.05. However, the company has seen a -17.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYTA Trading at -47.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -49.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0701. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -66.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.