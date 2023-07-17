Make Informed Decisions with Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Stock Updates

The stock of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has gone down by -5.79% for the week, with a -0.32% drop in the past month and a -39.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.44% for SRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for SRTS’s stock, with a -53.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Right Now?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) by analysts is $8.20, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SRTS was 204.80K shares.

The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has dropped by -12.22 compared to previous close of 3.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRTS Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -58.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Heinrich John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on May 11. After this action, Heinrich John now owns 79,940 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $28,600 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., purchase 7,925 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,155,293 shares at $23,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.