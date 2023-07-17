Macy’s Inc. (M) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is above average at 4.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macy’s Inc. (M) is $17.91, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for M is 270.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of M on July 17, 2023 was 12.03M shares.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 15.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Macy’s Cuts Full-Year Sales, Profit Outlook

M’s Market Performance

M’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.89% and a quarterly drop of -11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Macy’s Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for M’s stock, with a -18.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $18 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

M Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw -24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Kirgan Danielle L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $16.66 back on Jul 11. After this action, Kirgan Danielle L. now owns 278,272 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $416,460 using the latest closing price.

Gennette Jeffrey, the Chairman & CEO of Macy’s Inc., sale 75,430 shares at $15.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Gennette Jeffrey is holding 900,383 shares at $1,204,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc. (M), the company’s capital structure generated 145.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.35. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Macy’s Inc. (M) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.