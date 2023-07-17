Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) has decreased by -10.19 when compared to last closing price of 2.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.04.

The public float for LUMN is 990.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.92% of that float. The average trading volume for LUMN on July 17, 2023 was 22.82M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN’s stock has seen a -15.53% decrease for the week, with a -13.15% drop in the past month and a -21.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for Lumen Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.36% for LUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.35% for the last 200 days.

LUMN Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0905. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -64.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from CLONTZ STEVEN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Nov 29. After this action, CLONTZ STEVEN T now owns 340,029 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $26,700 using the latest closing price.

CLONTZ STEVEN T, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that CLONTZ STEVEN T is holding 335,029 shares at $31,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.