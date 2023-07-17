Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) by analysts is $8.11, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.61% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LCID was 38.01M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48relation to previous closing price of 6.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Lucid Raised Enough Cash to Last Until 2025. Its Stock Is Tanking.

LCID’s Market Performance

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has seen a -15.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.19% gain in the past month and a -12.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.35% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for LCID’s stock, with a -25.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 265,693,703 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Jun 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $1,814,687,991 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc., purchase 85,712,679 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,100,965,202 shares at $914,999,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -87.30, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.