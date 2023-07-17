Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is above average at 6.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is $3.06, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 16.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYG on July 17, 2023 was 10.14M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. However, the company has seen a 4.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYG’s Market Performance

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has experienced a 4.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.88% rise in the past month, and a -3.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for LYG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.