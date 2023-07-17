Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LIXT stock has gone up by 30.71%, with a monthly gain of 37.02% and a quarterly surge of 8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.74% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.41% for LIXT’s stock, with a 3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for LIXT is 0.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIXT on July 17, 2023 was 23.50K shares.

LIXT) stock’s latest price update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT)’s stock price has increased by 25.41 compared to its previous closing price of 5.43. However, the company has seen a 30.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LIXT Trading at 16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares surge +48.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +35.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 33.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIXT starting from van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Dec 30. After this action, van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen now owns 10,000 shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., valued at $49,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernards Rene, the Director of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bernards Rene is holding 150,000 shares at $7,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

Equity return is now at value -263.30, with -97.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.