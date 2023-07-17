Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s (LGHL) Stock: A -39.67% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a -38.57% decrease in the past week, with a -40.44% drop in the past month, and a -72.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.42% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.67% for LGHL’s stock, with a -89.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for LGHL is 0.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on July 17, 2023 was 137.20K shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.72 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL Trading at -44.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.14%, as shares sank -38.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -38.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -91.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.