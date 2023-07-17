Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has increased by 37.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a 157.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is $3.50, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 46.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on July 17, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP stock saw an increase of 157.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 354.74% and a quarterly increase of 239.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.04% for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 215.03% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of 51.36% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at 287.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.57%, as shares surge +359.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +292.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +157.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.77. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.