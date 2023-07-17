Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ)’s stock price has increased by 29.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a 26.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIQ on July 17, 2023 was 70.18K shares.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ stock saw an increase of 26.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.40% and a quarterly increase of 36.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.95% for KIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 26.89% for the last 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 42.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ rose by +23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2592. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.