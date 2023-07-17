Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $8.00, which is -$1.25 below the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 407.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JOBY on July 17, 2023 was 8.75M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has decreased by -6.72 when compared to last closing price of 10.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a 3.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.12% gain in the past month and a 143.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.73% for JOBY’s stock, with a 106.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 46.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 194.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 21,101 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Jul 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 336,017 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $225,781 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate sale 5,633 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 166,317 shares at $60,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.