JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen a -9.85% decrease in the past week, with a 2.68% gain in the past month, and a 15.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.59, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 326.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On July 17, 2023, JBLU’s average trading volume was 11.21M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 8.37. However, the company has seen a -9.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

JBLU Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.