Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 5.93. However, the company has seen a -2.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITUB is $6.76, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for ITUB on July 17, 2023 was 19.94M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a 3.83% rise in the past month, and a 14.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for ITUB’s stock, with a 16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.