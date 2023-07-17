iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 131.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IQ is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is $56.99, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 377.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% of that float. On July 17, 2023, IQ’s average trading volume was 11.40M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has decreased by -5.44 when compared to last closing price of 5.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ’s stock has risen by 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.16% and a quarterly drop of -21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for iQIYI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

IQ Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.