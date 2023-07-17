IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.29 in relation to its previous close of 14.46. However, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IONQ is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is $10.00, which is -$4.8 below the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.12% of that float. On July 17, 2023, IONQ’s average trading volume was 9.73M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ’s stock has seen a 2.03% increase for the week, with a 27.47% rise in the past month and a 98.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for IonQ Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.05% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of 117.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at 35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 292.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc., sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.