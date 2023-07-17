ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is $18.56, which is -$0.94 below the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 219.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On July 17, 2023, IMGN’s average trading volume was 8.10M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has surged by 3.61 when compared to previous closing price of 18.82, but the company has seen a 6.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

IMGN’s Market Performance

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has experienced a 6.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month, and a 375.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for IMGN’s stock, with a 158.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +275.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +335.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.93. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw 293.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoGen Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -135.90, with -67.60 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.