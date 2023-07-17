Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has jumped by 6.65 compared to previous close of 0.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) by analysts is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 156.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HYMC was 2.77M shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC stock saw an increase of 41.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.18% and a quarterly increase of -10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.52% for HYMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at 30.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +40.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +41.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3403. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 67,629 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Jun 05. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,125,447 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

RIDEOUT STANTON K, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 45,621 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RIDEOUT STANTON K is holding 1,099,177 shares at $15,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.