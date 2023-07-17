Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has gone up by 9.47% for the week, with a 97.16% rise in the past month and a 89.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.49% for HUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.71% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of 126.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 3.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUT is 183.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume for HUT on July 17, 2023 was 10.77M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.94 in relation to its previous close of 4.47. However, the company has experienced a 9.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at 72.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +99.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 389.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.