HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 1.63M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has seen a -7.40% decrease for the week, with a -38.47% drop in the past month and a -70.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.98% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.29% for HUBC’s stock, with a -95.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -35.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -34.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -7.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4578. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.