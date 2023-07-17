Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HCTI stock has gone up by 24.15%, with a monthly gain of 17.11% and a quarterly surge of 21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.07% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.22% for HCTI’s stock, with a 29.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 1.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCTI on July 17, 2023 was 535.22K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) has decreased by -15.12 when compared to last closing price of 4.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCTI Trading at 25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.67%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 103.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.