Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16 in relation to its previous close of 3.70. However, the company has experienced a 9.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRAB is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRAB is $4.21, which is $0.6 above than the current price. The public float for GRAB is 2.58B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on July 17, 2023 was 17.01M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stock saw an increase of 9.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly increase of 19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3.10 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.95 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.