Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has gone up by 16.01% for the week, with a 2.88% rise in the past month and a -2.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for GFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for GFI’s stock, with a 28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 19.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFI is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $14.46, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On July 17, 2023, GFI’s average trading volume was 5.40M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.13 in relation to its previous close of 15.04. However, the company has experienced a 16.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFI Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.