Getaround Inc. (GETR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $1.25, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 84.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on July 17, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has increased by 13.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GETR’s Market Performance

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen a 12.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.31% decline in the past month and a 51.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.76% for GETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for GETR’s stock, with a -86.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GETR Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3674. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.