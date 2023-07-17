Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has dropped by -3.86 in relation to previous closing price of 3.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOTU is $35.21, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 252.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for GOTU on July 17, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a 9.74% increase in the past week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month, and a -2.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.16% for GOTU’s stock, with a 21.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 44.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.