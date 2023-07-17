Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VINE is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 6.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on July 17, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

The stock of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) has decreased by -19.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VINE’s Market Performance

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has experienced a 18.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.71% drop in the past month, and a 27.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.79% for VINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.58% for VINE’s stock, with a -50.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.17%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3599. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -51.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jul 13. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 868,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $3,550 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 873,093 shares at $3,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.