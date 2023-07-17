Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) is $17.00, The public float for FEIM is 8.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FEIM on July 17, 2023 was 3.45K shares.

FEIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) has increased by 10.33 when compared to last closing price of 6.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FEIM’s Market Performance

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) has seen a 6.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.29% gain in the past month and a 3.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for FEIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.65% for FEIM’s stock, with a 21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEIM Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEIM rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Frequency Electronics Inc. saw 16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEIM starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Jan 05. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 1,592,306 shares of Frequency Electronics Inc., valued at $2,875 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the Director of Frequency Electronics Inc., purchase 2,042 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 1,591,806 shares at $14,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.46 for the present operating margin

+19.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Electronics Inc. stands at -13.49. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.