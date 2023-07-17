Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) has jumped by 18.53 compared to previous close of 4.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 104.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRLN is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is $9.50, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for FRLN is 4.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On July 17, 2023, FRLN’s average trading volume was 407.62K shares.

FRLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) has seen a 104.73% increase in the past week, with a 119.07% rise in the past month, and a -17.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.72% for FRLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.87% for FRLN’s stock, with a -19.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRLN Trading at 87.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.20%, as shares surge +111.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN rose by +104.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

Equity return is now at value -91.60, with -56.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.