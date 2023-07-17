Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 65.06x. The 36-month beta value for FTNT is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTNT is $76.40, which is -$3.69 below than the current price. The public float for FTNT is 651.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on July 17, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.86 in relation to its previous close of 78.25. However, the company has experienced a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/08/23 that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.96% rise in the past month, and a 15.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 32.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $86 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.53. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 61.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $71.15 back on Jun 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $535,738 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 24,710 shares at $68.18 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,572 shares at $1,684,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -297.90, with 16.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.