First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 6.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AG is at 1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AG is 271.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for AG on July 17, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has seen a 16.82% increase for the week, with a 15.99% rise in the past month and a -16.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.07% for AG’s stock, with a -12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.