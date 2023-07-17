Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has seen a -2.15% decrease in the past week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month, and a -12.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for XOM’s stock, with a -6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $123.50, which is $23.7 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on July 17, 2023 was 15.36M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.44 in relation to its previous close of 104.54. However, the company has experienced a -2.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Exxon Mobil Buys Pipeline Operator, Making Big Bet on Carbon

XOM Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.73. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $116.11 back on May 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 29,272 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $290,288 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $115.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 31,772 shares at $288,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.