Examining the Volatility of UTime Limited’s (UTME) Stock

The stock of UTime Limited (UTME) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a 6.96% gain in the past month, and a 196.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.31% for UTME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.12% for UTME’s stock, with a 75.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on July 17, 2023 was 885.26K shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 2.45, but the company has seen a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTME Trading at 37.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.68%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, UTime Limited saw 175.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.