Examining the Volatility of NanoViricides Inc.’s (NNVC) Stock

The stock of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) has gone up by 28.33% for the week, with a 42.59% rise in the past month and a 30.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.81% for NNVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.80% for NNVC’s stock, with a 11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNVC is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NNVC is $5.25, which is $3.71 above the current price. The public float for NNVC is 11.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNVC on July 17, 2023 was 104.59K shares.

NNVC) stock’s latest price update

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC)’s stock price has soared by 6.21 in relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNVC stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for NNVC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NNVC in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $5.30 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2015.

NNVC Trading at 30.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.54%, as shares surge +42.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNVC rose by +28.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2375. In addition, NanoViricides Inc. saw 38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNVC

The total capital return value is set at -30.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.60. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.