Examining the Volatility of Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) Stock

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has gone up by 1.28% for the week, with a -11.32% drop in the past month and a -24.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.72% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for ARDX’s stock, with a 17.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARDX is $7.08, which is $3.51 above the current price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on July 17, 2023, was 5.40M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has soared by 4.85 in relation to a previous closing price of 3.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days by +213.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jun 27. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 294,430 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $83,632 using the latest closing price.

Blanks Robert sale 33,333 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Blanks Robert is holding 266,134 shares at $121,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.