Evaluating the Ups and Downs of United States Steel Corporation’s (X) Stock

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen a 1.74% increase in the past week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month, and a -6.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for X stock, with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is above average at 3.67x. The 36-month beta value for X is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for X is $23.74, which is $0.47 above than the current price. The public float for X is 223.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. The average trading volume of X on July 17, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has plunged by -2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 25.02, but the company has seen a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that U.S. Steel Stock Surges. Its Forecast Bodes Well for Other Steelmakers.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

X Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Davis Alicia J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.64 back on May 03. After this action, Davis Alicia J. now owns 8,704 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $22,645 using the latest closing price.

Ayers Andrea J., the Director of United States Steel Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ayers Andrea J. is holding 5,014 shares at $31,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, United States Steel Corporation (X) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.