Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) has dropped by -10.51 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is $2.00, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for GMBL is 3.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% of that float. On July 17, 2023, GMBL’s average trading volume was 231.40K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stock saw a decrease of -13.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.80% for GMBL’s stock, with a -85.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -45.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -48.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2564. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -87.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -175.20. The total capital return value is set at -73.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.69. Equity return is now at value 216.90, with -75.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.