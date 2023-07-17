Envirotech Vehicles Inc.’s (EVTV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EVTV stock has gone up by 42.92%, with a monthly gain of 44.29% and a quarterly surge of 5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Envirotech Vehicles Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.46% for EVTV’s stock, with a 3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV) by analysts is $14.00, The public float for EVTV is 12.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of EVTV was 14.06K shares.

EVTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) has jumped by 26.25 compared to previous close of 2.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVTV Trading at 35.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares surge +52.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTV rose by +42.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Envirotech Vehicles Inc. saw 42.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.90 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envirotech Vehicles Inc. stands at -374.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.44. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.